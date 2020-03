The remains found last week off Highway 128 near the OK Foods Feed Plant have been identified as Harold Snyder.

Snyder, 83, went missing from his home in Heavener on April 11. He had dementia and was last seen walking around in Heavener.

Officials had been searching for him since the date he went missing. His remains were found March 5 on private property.

There was speculation he had headed back toward Oregon, where he used to live.