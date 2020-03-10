Red Oak holds off Pocola

RED OAK – In a game where the two teams combined for 42 hits, Red Oak halted a late Pocola rally for a 12-8 win Monday.

Pocola is 1-1 while Red Oak improves to 1-0.

