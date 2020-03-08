Reaves , OU win at TCU

Home 2020 March Reaves , OU win at TCU

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The final play was drawn up for Austin Reaves, and the Oklahoma guard made one more shot to give the Sooners a victory in the final half-second of the regular season.

Reaves scored 41 points, the most by a Big 12 player this season, including the game-winning fadeway jumper as the Sooners beat TCU 78-76 on Saturday after being down by as many as 19 points in the second half.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

OU men release non-conference schedule
Wisconsin badgers OU men
Doolittle leads OU past Texas Tech
Sooners upset OSU in Bedlam matchup
Kansas favored again in Big 12
High school star signs with Sooners
OU to visit LSU in Challenge
Sooners get first Big 12 win

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar