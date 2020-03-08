Reaves , OU win at TCU

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The final play was drawn up for Austin Reaves, and the Oklahoma guard made one more shot to give the Sooners a victory in the final half-second of the regular season.

Reaves scored 41 points, the most by a Big 12 player this season, including the game-winning fadeway jumper as the Sooners beat TCU 78-76 on Saturday after being down by as many as 19 points in the second half.

