Poteau house fire claims second life

Home 2020 March Poteau house fire claims second life

By KEN MILAM

Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – A second person has died as the result of a Feb. 29 house fire in Poteau, according to Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell.

Russell said Kenneth W. Foster, 73, died at a Tulsa hospital following the blaze, which also claimed the life of Linda O. Henson, 51.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News, Poteau / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar