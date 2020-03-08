Poteau house fire claims second life

By KEN MILAM

Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – A second person has died as the result of a Feb. 29 house fire in Poteau, according to Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell.

Russell said Kenneth W. Foster, 73, died at a Tulsa hospital following the blaze, which also claimed the life of Linda O. Henson, 51.

