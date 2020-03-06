Poteau edges Wister in extra innings

Home 2020 March Poteau edges Wister in extra innings

POTEAU – Poteau downed Wister, 6-5, in nine innings Thursday afternoon.

Poteau improved to 2-0 and hosts McAlester Saturday at 1 p.m. Wister drops to 1-1.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Baseball, Poteau, Sports, Wister / Tags: , ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar