Poteau edges Wister in extra innings

POTEAU – Poteau downed Wister, 6-5, in nine innings Thursday afternoon.

Poteau improved to 2-0 and hosts McAlester Saturday at 1 p.m. Wister drops to 1-1.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.