Poteau Chamber cancels events

POTEAU – Based on guidelines released this weekend by the Centers for Disease Control and out of an abundance of caution and concern for our chamber members and community, the Poteau Chamber and Donald W. Reynolds Community Center is cancelling all events for the month of March.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus scheduled for March 21-22 will be rescheduled. All pre-sold tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.

Volunteer Sign Up Fair scheduled for March 26 will be rescheduled at a later date.

Shop My Closet scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled. All pre-sold booths will be honored at the rescheduled event.

For more information call (918) 647-9178.

