Pirates rally to beat McAlester

POTEAU – Poteau scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and defeat McAlester, 14-13, Saturday afternoon at Town Creek Park.

Poteau improves to 3-0 and visits Idabel Monday in district play. McAlester drops to 1-3.

