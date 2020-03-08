Pirates rally to beat McAlester

POTEAU – Poteau scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and defeat McAlester, 14-13, Saturday afternoon at Town Creek Park.
Poteau improves to 3-0 and visits Idabel Monday in district play. McAlester drops to 1-3.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.