OSU beats K-State 69-63

By JOHN TRANCHINA Associated Press

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State struggled earlier in the season and managed to turn its season around, but Kansas State is still in the midst of a long, difficult stretch. With the teams engaged in a tight battle late in the second half, it was Oklahoma State that managed to emerge victorious.

Cameron McGriff scored 14 points and had five rebounds to help lead the Cowboys to a 69-63 victory over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 points and Isaac Likekele had nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12). The Cowboys, who had seven players with seven or more points, won their fifth straight home game and six of their last nine overall following a stretch in which they went 1-8.

