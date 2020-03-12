OSU beats Iowa State 72-71

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Isaak Likekele silenced an arena full of Iowa State fans by going coast-to-coast for the go-ahead lay-up with 3.8 seconds left, lifting his eighth-seeded Cowboys to a 72-71 victory over the No. 9 seed Cyclones in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Likekele and the rest of his teammates had better get used to the silence.

The Cowboys (18-14) advanced to play top-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday, a game that will be played — like just about every conference tournament game — without any fans at the Sprint Center. The league made that decision about 30 minutes before the tournament began, and with fans already streaming through the doors for the opener.

