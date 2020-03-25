OSDE approves distance learning

The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester in a meeting Wednesday morning.

All school buildings will be closed through the rest of the school year. Previously, the state board had voted to close schools through April 6.

Schools will be closed until that date as districts develop plans to implement distance learning.

No extracurricular activities will take place the remainder of the academic school year. All school districts must submit distance learning plans to the OSDE.

