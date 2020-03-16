Oklahoma governor declares emergency

By SEAN MURPHY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor declared a statewide emergency Sunday evening, less than 24 hours after facing backlash for tweeting a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant as health officials urged social distancing to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.

The emergency declaration unlocks additional funding for health agencies and hospitals to fight COVID-19, plus loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

“Life as we know it will change for a little while, but it doesn’t’ have to shut down completely,” Stitt said Sunday, adding that people should still look for ways to support local businesses.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.