ODE receives waiver to halt assessments

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Department of Education approved waivers requested by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) to suspend assessments and Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister requested the waivers to help schools navigate the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At Hofmeister’s request, the State Board of Education on March 16 closed public schools until April 6 to help reduce community spread of COVID-19.

