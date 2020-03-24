ODC to host meeting on disaster loan program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) is hosting a teleconference for Oklahoma businesses interested in more information about the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. The virtual meeting will take place Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. through Zoom Meeting.

Oklahoma business owners wanting to learn about applying for the funds can register for the call at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ok-small-business-teleconference-sba-disaster-loan-application-program-tickets-100827078506. Registrants will receive a link to the call in the confirmation email.

Commerce Director of Business Retention and Expansion Ray Little and SBA Office of Disaster Assistance Public Information Officer Susheel Kumar will both be on the call to provide information and answer questions.

“The Commerce team is always available to help businesses across the state with whatever needs they may have,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “We know that many businesses are suffering right now. Our team wants to help these businesses get the relief they need, as quickly as possible, to be able to remain in business during this difficult time. Ray and Susheel are experts on the loan process and what companies should expect. They will also be available to answer questions live, as well as after the call.”

“We want to be sure Oklahoma companies know what the application entails before they even open the form,” said Little. “It is equally important that business owners understand the eligibility requirements and the terms and conditions of the loan.”