Obituary for Rebecca Lanphier

SKIATOOK – Funeral services for Rebecca Sue Lanphier, 68 of Skiatook, were held Friday at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan Whitely and Rev. Pam Cottrill officiating.

Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Wes Lanphier, Bobby Nieghbors, James Prather, Tom Weathers and Lonny Bearden.

Rebecca passed away March 8, 2020 at her residence in Skiatook. She was born Feb. 14, 1952, in Long Beach, California to Charles and Wilma (VanArsdel) Townley.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Johnson Controls. Rebecca married Eugene Lanphier Sept. 8, 2009 in Heavener.

She loved doing anything outdoors, fishing, hiking, she was a certified diver, lifeguard and an aerobics instructor. Rebecca was a member of the Heavener United Methodist Church. She moved to Skiatook in November of 2018.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Eugene, of the home; a son Charlie Denham and wife Jean of Austin, Texas; two daughters Katherine Denham of Broken Arrow; and Jennifer Denham and Bryan Couch of Fort Smith, Arkansas; her mother, Wilma Bowen, of Grass Valley, California; two sisters Carolyn Maxey and husband Mike of Grass Valley and Linda Soter and husband Joe of California; and 10 grandchildren.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Charles Townley.