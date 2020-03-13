Obituary for Nona Mode

POTEAU – Nona Lou (Wann) Mode, 84, of Poteau, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home and was born June 17, 1935 in LeFlore to Aubrey Franklin and Amy Mae (Ladd) Wann.

Services are Monday at 2 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe with Rev. Larry Stacy and Rev. Jarred Graham officiating.

Interment will follow in the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Nona loved to play table games (she was a fierce competitor), bake cakes and pies, crappie fish and spend time with family. She worked outside the home as a cook for Monroe schools and as a cake decorator in the Poteau area for several years.

Survivors include her daughters Darlene Thompson and husband Kenneth, and Barbara Brown and husband Jeff; sons Billy Ray Mode Jr. and wife Christy, Joe Mode and wife Teresa, Paul Mode and wife Linda, and Frank Mode and wife Carol; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Natha Dean Robinson; brothers Clifton Wann, Johnny Wann, Bobby Wann and Lonnie Wann; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and spouse of 66 years, Billy Ray Mode Sr. on Feb. 29, 2020.

The family will be at the funeral home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

