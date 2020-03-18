Obituary for Jim Caughern

WISTER – James “Jim” Caughern, 56, of Wister, was born Aug. 23, 1963 in Poteau to Charles D. and Gladys Deliphene (Ridenour) Caughern and passed away March 16, 2020 in Wister.

Funeral services are Friday at 10 a.m. at the Summerfield Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by Heavener Masonic Lodge #154. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener

Jim was a 1981 graduate of Cameron High School and the Superintendent of Albion Public Schools. Jim was an educator, where he taught Ag for three years, taught elementary school for two years, and has been a superintendent for 28 years. He was a member of the Summerfield Baptist Church, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administrators, the Oklahoma State School Board Association, and the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools, and Pushmataha County Administrators Association. Jim was a Master Mason with the Heavener Masonic Lodge #154, 32 degree Scottish Rites, and a Knights Templar in McAlester. He is also an OSU and SEOSU alumni. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, and cowboy. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, poppy, uncle, cousin, and friend. Jim will be dearly missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Christi Caughern, of the home; his father Charles D. Caughern and wife Betty of Hodgen; one son Jake Caughern and wife Amanda of Bartlesville; one daughter Jackie James and husband Isaac of LeFlore; one brother Chuck Caughern and wife Sheila of McAlester; six grandchildren Makinsie, Gage, Reese, Kate, Joleigh and Ben; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Del (Ridenour) Caughern; one brother, Timothy Caughern; son-in-law, Jeremy Pebley; and father-in-law, Chris Hilbuin.

Pallbearers are Roger Hoffman, Justin Frizzel, Cole Caughern, Curtis Curry, Brian Ryles, Swayde Hilburn, Jay Stacy and Joe Stacy. Honorary pallbearers are James Fowler, L.D. Boatright, Jake Caughern, Isaac James, Frankie Fazekas, Mike Cox, Bo Hilburn and John Hambrick.

Viewing is Thursday from noon until 8:30 p.m. The family will have visitation with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

