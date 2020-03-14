Obituary for Jeanne Warren

HOWE – Jeanne Ellen Warren, 96, a long-time resident of Howe, was born Oct. 3, 1923 in Stapp-Zoe and left this Earth March 12, 2020 in Howe.

Funeral services are Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Howe United Methodist Church with James Phillips officiating and Justus Brown reading the obituary. Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jeanne graduated from Heavener High School, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and attended Northeastern Oklahoma State College. She was also a life-long member of the Howe United Methodist Church. Jeanne was a Howe head start teacher and a substitute teacher. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, spending time with her family and playing gospel music on the piano. Jeanne will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved her.

Surviving family members are a daughter Susan Baker and husband Mackey of Howe; four granddaughters Jennifer Casey and husband Brett of Poteau, Micah Reidy and husband Jack of Honolulu, Hawaii, Kim Kramer and husband Kenny of Ridgecrest, California, and Jeana Allen and husband Oliver of Oklahoma City; one grandson, Wesley Baker, of Fort Worth, Texas; six great-grandchildren Justus Brown, Jentry Brown, Louis Baker, Christian Kramer, Kinsler Baker and Kaiser Baker; several nieces, nephews and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Claudia (Johnston) Beavers; her stepfather, Oscar Beavers; her first husband, Louis DeMott; her second husband, Charles “Ed” Warren; a daughter, Carolyn (DeMott) Smith; a brother Charles Freeman and wife Mary; a sister Margie Copeland and husband Vernon; two nephews Charles Michael Copeland and Charles “Buzz” Freeman; and a niece, Kay Freeman.

Pallbearers are Justus Brown, Brett Casey, Jack Reidy, Rick Pingleton, Dylan Pingleton and David Benson.

Viewing is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Warren’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

