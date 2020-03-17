Obituary for Helen Lowe

Helen “Jean” Imogene Lowe, 90, of Page, was born May 13, 1929 in Hicks to James Lewis and Allie Elizabeth (Roberts) Branscum and passed away March 17, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral services are Friday at 2 p.m. at the Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with Rev. John Mark Little and Rev. Paul Puckett officiating. Interment will be in the Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

Jean was a long-time resident of the area and the owner of Lowe’s Truck Stop in Page. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Jean will be missed by all whom loved and knew her.

Survivors are three sons David Lowe of Forrester, Ronnie Lowe of Texas and Tommy Lowe of Howe; one daughter Glenda Simmons and husband Tony of Page; one sister, Joyce Smith, of Big Cedar; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 ½ years, Luther Glen Lowe; six sisters; and three brothers.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

