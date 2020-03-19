Obituary for Earnie Shadwick

HOWE – Earnie Shadwick, 64, of Howe, was born Dec. 23, 1955 in Poteau to Ernest and Mary (Childres) Shadwick and passed away March 18, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mt. View Baptist Church in the Glendale community with Rev. Tim Trent officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery in the Glendale community, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Earnie was a long-time resident of the area and a 1973 graduate of Wister High School. He was a masonry in construction. Earnie was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and the LeFlore County Coon Hunters Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Earnie also served two years in the Oklahoma National Guard. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving family members are his father, Ernest Shadwick, of Howe; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, of Charleston, Arkansas; one sister, Deborah Wyatt, of Hawaii; two brothers Jim Shadwick and Bobby Shadwick, both of Howe; three grandsons; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Shadwick; a sister, Linda Streeter; and a nephew, Jay Shadwick.

Pallbearers are his family.

Viewing is noon until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

To sign Earnie’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

