Obituary for Delton Rowton

C.D. “Delton” Rowton, 86, of Heavener, was born Oct. 14, 1933 to Wiley Richmond “Doc” and Rosie Lee (Lewis) Rowton in Heavener, and passed away March 26, 2020 in Poteau.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday at Heavener Memorial Park with Bro. Sam Dyer officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Delton was a longtime resident of the area and a retired machine operator for KCS Railroad. He was a longtime member and deacon of Heavener First Baptist Church. He also served as a dedicated volunteer with the Southern Baptist Convention Relief Team. Delton had a goal to travel to all 50 states, he accomplished that goal. He also displayed a massive Christmas light display every year for everyone to enjoy. Delton was an avid OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved to garden and enjoyed life to its fullest. Delton was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Delton will be sorely missed by those who loved and admired him. His memory will be cherished by his family and friends.

Surviving family members are two daughters Darla Roberts and husband Rick of Pocola, and Deanna Rowton of Heavener; three sons Ricky Rowton and wife Dina of Pawnee, Randy Rowton and wife Brenda of Heavener, and Danny Rowton and wife Merrie of Olathe, Kansas; one brother, Carlton Rowton, of Tulsa; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; numerous loving nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Delton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juanita Rowton; one sister, Velma Jean Smith; and two brothers, Welton and Milton Rowton.

Pallbearers are his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are John Summers, Gilly Dean Robinson, Doug Binns and Mike Andrews.

Public viewing is Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Delton’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.