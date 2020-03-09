Obituary for Carl Lockhart

Carl Leon Lockhart, 80, of Heavener, was born Oct. 14, 1939 in Tulare, California to Elmer Solon and Elva Elizabeth (Haynes) Lockhart and passed away March 7, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral services are Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener with Rev. Jeff Beashers and Rev. Paul Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Carl was a long-time resident of the area, a member of Trinity Baptist Church and a retired Transportation Specialist I/ Bridge Inspector for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. He also worked for the Leflore County District 3 Highway Department in Heavener for many years. Carl was also an avid wolf hunter and a member of the Leflore County Wolf Hunter’s Association, where he served as the secretary for many years. Carl loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Carl will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Linda Lockhart, of the home; two daughters Amanda Foresee and husband Paree of Heavener, and Carla Pride and husband Ted of Wister; one sister

Anna Kay Garner and husband Kilbourne of Columbus, Ohio; one brother James “Bud” Lockhart and wife Ginger of Heavener; two grandchildren Kalyn Lute and husband Aaron, and

Chad Foresee; six great-grandchildren Gracie, McLaren, Mason, and Gavin Lute, and Cora and Claire Foresee; several nieces, nephews and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Bobbie Lockhart.

Pallbearers are Paree Foresee, Ted Pride, Frankie Brown, Ronnie Mize, Joe Miller and James Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers are Jerold McKay, Eddie Olive, James McMillian, Roger Cheek, Don Cole and the Leflore County Wolf Hunter’s Association.

Viewing is Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

To sign Carl’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.