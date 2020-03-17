Obituary for Bobbie Garner

Bobbie Louise (Johnson) Garner, 89, was born Dec. 11, 1930, the second child, of which 11 were to be born, to “Otto and Mae” Johnson. She began grade school at Kennedy two years earlier than most, as her older brother “Son” John Oman would not go to school without her.

He carried her on his back each day and so when it came time for her to really start school they put her two grades ahead. In high school she was active in the band, basketball and anything that was about having good clean fun. She liked to sing, play the piano and was a great seamstress. At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ in her heart, which carried her through some very rough periods in her life.

Funeral services are Thursday at 2 p.m. Ellis Chapel Church in Wister with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Ellis Chapel, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

The night of high school graduation, May 16, 1947, she married her sweetheart “JR” Garner at the age of 16 and remained together 60 years until his death in 2007. It rained cats and dogs, but this did not prevent them from starting a tradition that began as their honeymoon and continued until they were no longer able to do all the hard work it takes to go camping and catch fish.

In May of the following year, their first of five children was born, Elizabeth, who passed away a few hours after birth. Other children were James “Lynn” III, Lydia Louise, Donna Gayle and Ruth.

Even with the houseful of kids she managed to work as a head start and substitute teacher, attend school events and earned an associate degree in early childhood development. It was this degree which really sparked her interest in teaching young children that learning could be fun as well as educational and they so loved “Miss Bobbie”. But that love was mutual and she was always happy to see her former students and learn about their lives.

But the real loves of her life were her grand and great grandchildren. There was nothing she would not do for them. Biscuits and gravy for everyone on Sunday morning and then after church a huge lunch. The door was always open to whatever their needs were.

Most of all she instilled in her children and grands that knowing Jesus Christ should be number one in their lives. She accepted everyone where they were in life and wanted them to know they are important. She was never boastful or proud but did not realize the legacy she was to leave behind.

Survivors include her daughters Lydia Baldwin and husband Billy Baldwin, Donna Hammons and husband Ray, and Ruth Darneal; grandchildren Caleb, Clint, Ben and Brandon Baldwin, Jolene Newton, Bud Hammons, Fanci Duvall, Cassie Peterson, Amy Cook, Bobbie Kaye Garner and Ruth Dawn Garner; numerous great and great great grandchildren; sister Doris Shelton and husband Ronal; brothers Leo Johnson and wife Marianne, and Dennis Johnson; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband J. L. Garner “JR”; daughter, Elizabeth; son, J. “Lynn” Garner, III; two sisters; five brothers; and son-in law Keith Darneal.

She had two very special caregivers sister-in law Anna Johnson and Rae Lee Vanhook. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care she received under these two ladies.

