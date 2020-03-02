Obituary for Bill Mode Sr.

POTEAU – Billy Ray Mode Sr., 90, of Poteau, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home and was born March 17, 1929 in Proctor to Dewitt Frank and Hattie Belle (Taylor) Mode.

Services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe with Rev. Larry Stacy and Rev. Jerrod Graham officiating.

Interment will follow in Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He loved to hunt, crappie fish and read. Bill read thousands of books during his lifetime and was a carpenter/millwright/cabinet maker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Genevia Taylor and Mildred Ramirez; and brothers Cleo and Floyd Mode.

Survivors include his wife, Nona Lou; daughters and husbands, Darlene and Kenneth Thompson, and Barbara and Jeff Brown; sons and wives Billy Ray Jr. and Christy Mode, Joe and Teresa Mode, Paul and Linda Mode, and Frank and Carol Mode; sister, Imogene Cartwright; brother Marce Mode; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

The family will be at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

