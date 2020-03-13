Obituary for Betty Southard

Betty Darlene Southard, 84, of Heavener, was born Aug. 13, 1935 in Robinson, Illinois to Harold and Mary Iris (Correll) Mikeworth and passed away March 10, 2020 in Pocola.

Funeral service is Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev. Nick Hess officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was a retired bookkeeper for a trucking company.

Surviving family members are three sons Harold Sanders, David Sanders and Rickey Southard; two sisters Kay Brock and Rita; five brothers David Mikeworth, Terry Mikeworth, Ed Mikeworth, Ron Mikeworth and Jerrol Mikeworth; and numerous other loved ones and dear friends.

She was preceded by her parents; and one brother, Rick Mikeworth.

