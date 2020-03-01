Memorial services planned for Michael Akins

Memorial services for Michael Dewayne Akins, 48, of Hewitt, Texas, are Friday at 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Baptist Church with Steve Hughes officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Waco, Texas and was born Sept. 9, 1971 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Larry and Pamela (Sanford) Akins.

Surviving family members include his wife, Rebecca (Paschal), of the home; twin sons Matthew Akins and Michael Akins of Hewitt; his father, Larry Akins, of Allen; mother, Pamela Lamb, of Waco; sister, Amanda Scott, of Shady Point; and brother Matthew Lamb and wife Charli Lamb of Poteau.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.