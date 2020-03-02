Memorial service set for Donna Kerns

SPIRO – Memorial service for Donna Gail (Tobler) Kerns, 66, of Spiro, is Thursday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Spiro.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born June 30, 1953 in McAlester to Mavis Christine (Boyd) Tobler and Enie Tobler, Jr. and passed away March 1, 2020 in Spiro.

She was married to David Lynn Kerns on June 28, 1975 in Spiro, Oklahoma.

Surviving family members are her husband, David Lynn Kerns; son Garon Kerns and wife Janelle; daughter, Kristin Perdue; brother, Enie Tobler III; parents Enie, Jr., and Mavis Tobler; and four grandchildren.

