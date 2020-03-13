Memorial service planned for Carolyn Doshier

POTEAU – Memorial services for Carolyn Marie Doshier, 78, of Poteau, are Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Poteau High School gymnasium.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Poteau and was born Nov. 26, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Harold Leonard and Dorothy Lillian (Wood) Caldwell.

Survivors include her daughters Debbie Johnson and Tracey Doshier; son, Steven Doshier, all of Poteau; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.