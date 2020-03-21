Memorial service planned for Barbara Wells

SHADY POINT – Memorial service for Barbara Elaine Wells, 60, of Shady Point, is Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel in Poteau.

She passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Oklahoma City and was born June 17, 1959 in Oklahoma City to Raymond D. and Billie Sue (Pate) Knox.

Surviving family members are her husband, William Condy Wells; sons Thomas Victor Gray Jr. of Shady Point, Michael Christopher Gray of Panama, and Zachary Condy Wells and wife Brianna of Spiro; daughter Stephanie Renae Robinson and husband Todd; grandchildren; and sisters Sandra Rogers of Poteau and Cheryl Hale of Shady Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Marshall Wayne Knox.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.