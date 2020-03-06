LeFlore tops Leedey in quarterfinals

YUKON—Lindsey Waits’ 3 at the buzzer gave LeFlore’s girls a 53-50 win over Leedey Thursday in the Class B quarterfinal game of the state tournament.
The Lady Savages play Varnum at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Friday in a semifinal game. Varnum defeated Whitesboro, 47-41, in another quarterfinal game.
LeFlore improves to 24-7 while Leedey ends its season with a 22-8 record.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.