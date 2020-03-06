LeFlore tops Leedey in quarterfinals

YUKON—Lindsey Waits’ 3 at the buzzer gave LeFlore’s girls a 53-50 win over Leedey Thursday in the Class B quarterfinal game of the state tournament.

The Lady Savages play Varnum at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Friday in a semifinal game. Varnum defeated Whitesboro, 47-41, in another quarterfinal game.

LeFlore improves to 24-7 while Leedey ends its season with a 22-8 record.

