LeFlore girls claim state berth

QUINTON – LeFlore’s girls clinched a trip to the Class B state tournament with a 50-43 win over Pittsburg in the area consolation championship game Saturday.

The Lady Savages are the third LeFlore County team to make the Class B state tournament after Whitesboro’s boys and girls won area championships Friday. Brackets for the state tournaments will be released Sunday or Monday.

In addition to clinching a trip to state, the win avenged a 56-40 loss to Pittsburg in the regional championship game last Saturday at Hartshorne.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.