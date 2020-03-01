LeFlore girls claim state berth

QUINTON – LeFlore’s girls clinched a trip to the Class B state tournament with a 50-43 win over Pittsburg in the area consolation championship game Saturday.
The Lady Savages are the third LeFlore County team to make the Class B state tournament after Whitesboro’s boys and girls won area championships Friday. Brackets for the state tournaments will be released Sunday or Monday.
In addition to clinching a trip to state, the win avenged a 56-40 loss to Pittsburg in the regional championship game last Saturday at Hartshorne.
