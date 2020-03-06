LeFlore County weather 3-6-2020

LeFlore County weather 3-6-2020

Another beautiful day Friday in LeFlore County with clear skies, a high of 61 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.

Sunrise was at 6:40 a.m. with sunset at 6:18 p.m.

