LeFlore County weather 3-30-2020

Showers early Monday for LeFlore County with rain expected in the afternoon. Up to a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. with sunset at 7:38 p.m.

