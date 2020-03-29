LeFlore County weather 3-29-2020

A beautiful day forecast for Sunday with mostly clear skies along with a high of 73 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.
Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m. with sunset at 7:37 p.m.
See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.