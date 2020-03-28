LeFlore County weather 3-28-2020

Showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday morning with cloudy skies during the afternoon.

The high will be 78 degrees with a low of 46 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:09 a.m. with sunset at 7:36 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE.

 

