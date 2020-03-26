LeFlore County weather 3-26-2020

Mostly clear skies expected for Thursday with record-high temperatures forecast. The high will be 88 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. with sunset at 7:35 p.m.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

