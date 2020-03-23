LeFlore County weather 3-23-2020

Mostly cloudy skies Monday in LeFlore County with a chance of rain overnight.

The high will be 68 degrees with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. with sunset at 7:32 p.m.

