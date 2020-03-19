LeFlore County weather 3-19-2020

LeFlore County weather 3-19-2020

More rain expected for Thursday with a high of 77 degrees and low of 50 degrees.

A river flood warning has been issued until Saturday at 6:45 a.m. and a flood watch is in effect through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. with sunset at 7:29 p.m.

