LeFlore County weather 3-16-2020

Cloudy again Monday with rain showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 57 degrees with a low of 51 degrees

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 7:27 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter or in Thursday's Ledger.

 

