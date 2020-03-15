LeFlore County weather 3-15-2020

Home 2020 March LeFlore County weather 3-15-2020

Cloudy skies early with rain likely later in the day Sunday.

The high will be 56 degrees with a low of 46 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m. with sunset at 7:26 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Another hot day expected for Friday
LeFlore County weather
Below-average temperatures continue Wednesday
LeFlore County weather 12-29-18
More rain possible Wednesday for LeFlore County
A nice day forecast for Monday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather
Warmer temperatures return to LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar