LeFlore County weather 3-14-2020

Home 2020 March LeFlore County weather 3-14-2020

More thunderstorms are expected for Saturday with a high of 63 degrees and low of 48 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m. with sunset at 7:25 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Warm temperatures remain in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 12-29-18
Slight chance of rain on Tuesday in LeFlore County
Scattered thunderstorms and cooler Monday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 12-6-18
Thunderstorms forecast for Sunday
Read More
LeFlore County weather forecast
Above-average temperatures continue in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar