LeFlore County weather 3-13-2020

Cloudy with periods of rain Friday in LeFlore County. Up to half an inch of rain is expected.

The high will be 57 degrees with a low of 45 degrees. Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m. with sunset at 7:24 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday's Ledger.

 

