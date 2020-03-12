LeFlore County weather 3-12-2020

LeFlore County weather 3-12-2020

Clouds increasing during the day with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some storms may be severe. A new high temperature for the date is forecast.

The high will be 82 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m. with sunset at 7:23 p.m.

