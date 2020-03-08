LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-7-2020

Boys basketball
Class 2A area consolation championships
At Okmulgee
Howe 61, Okemah 40
At Ada
Talihina 68, Canadian 48
Baseball
Stigler 13, Heavener 5
Poteau 14, McAlester 13
Spiro 14, LeFlore 4
Spiro 13, Hilldale 5
LeFlore 7, Hilldale 5
To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]
Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.