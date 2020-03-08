LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-7-2020

Boys basketball

Class 2A area consolation championships

At Okmulgee

Howe 61, Okemah 40

At Ada

Talihina 68, Canadian 48

Baseball

Stigler 13, Heavener 5

Poteau 14, McAlester 13

Spiro 14, LeFlore 4

Spiro 13, Hilldale 5

LeFlore 7, Hilldale 5

To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]

