LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-12-2020

Basketball

Class 2A state tournament postponed

Baseball

Porum 3, Arkoma 0

Cameron 7, LeFlore JV 0

McCurtain 9, Panama 8

Fort Gibson 6, Poteau 2

Owasso JV 8, Spiro 0

Spiro 15, Sperry 8

Whitesboro 17, Buffalo Valley 1

Whitesboro 2, Buffalo Valley 0

Slow pitch softball

Wister 10, Panama 4

Poteau 3, Vian 2

Poteau 13, Stilwell 7

To report scores or information on games involving LeFlore County teams send an email to [email protected]

