LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-12-2020

Basketball
Class 2A state tournament postponed
Baseball
Porum 3, Arkoma 0
Cameron 7, LeFlore JV 0
McCurtain 9, Panama 8
Fort Gibson 6, Poteau 2
Owasso JV 8, Spiro 0
Spiro 15, Sperry 8
Whitesboro 17, Buffalo Valley 1
Whitesboro 2, Buffalo Valley 0
Slow pitch softball
Wister 10, Panama 4
Poteau 3, Vian 2
Poteau 13, Stilwell 7
To report scores or information on games involving LeFlore County teams send an email to [email protected]
