LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-10-2020

Baseball

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 19, Pocola 2

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6, Pocola 4

Spiro 15, Coalgate 2

Wister 12, Wilburton 2

Webbers Falls 18, Arkoma 0

Cameron 10, Bokoshe 0

Whitesboro 15, Quinton 0

Whitesboro 14, Quinton 0

Slow pitch softball

Wister 20, Central 3

Gore 15, Wister 12

Panama 16, Cameron 7

Pocola 18, Spiro 0

Pocola 19, Sallisaw 0

Poteau 10, McAlester 2

Whitesboro 9, Sulphur 8

Soccer

Girls

McAlester 9, Poteau 1

To submit scores or information on games involving LeFlore County teams, send an email to [email protected]

