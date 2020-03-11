LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-10-2020

Baseball
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 19, Pocola 2
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6, Pocola 4
Spiro 15, Coalgate 2
Wister 12, Wilburton 2
Webbers Falls 18, Arkoma 0
Cameron 10, Bokoshe 0
Whitesboro 15, Quinton 0
Whitesboro 14, Quinton 0
Slow pitch softball
Wister 20, Central 3
Gore 15, Wister 12
Panama 16, Cameron 7
Pocola 18, Spiro 0
Pocola 19, Sallisaw 0
Poteau 10, McAlester 2
Whitesboro 9, Sulphur 8
Soccer
Girls
McAlester 9, Poteau 1
To submit scores or information on games involving LeFlore County teams, send an email to [email protected]
