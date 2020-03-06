Lady Wolves down Poteau

Home 2020 March Lady Wolves down Poteau

Heavener’s Morgan Alexander tries to turn a double play as Poteau’s Rilee Dunigan slides into second base

Destiny McGee went 4-4 as Heavener remained undefeated Thursday with a 17-5 win over Poteau in the Lady Pirates’ season opener.

Heavener, 4-0, is off until March 16 when the Lady Wolves compete in the Broken Bow Bash. Poteau (0-1) hosts Broken Bow Friday.

