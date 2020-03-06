Lady Wolves down Poteau

Destiny McGee went 4-4 as Heavener remained undefeated Thursday with a 17-5 win over Poteau in the Lady Pirates’ season opener.
Heavener, 4-0, is off until March 16 when the Lady Wolves compete in the Broken Bow Bash. Poteau (0-1) hosts Broken Bow Friday.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.