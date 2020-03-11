Lady Wildcats split with Gore, Central

WISTER – Wister split games with Gore and Central Sallisaw in slow pitch softball Tuesday.

Wister dropped the opener, 15-12, to Gore before routing Central in the second game, 20-3. The Lady Wildcats are 3-2 and visit Panama Thursday.

