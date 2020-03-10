Lady Pirates sweep Panama, Stigler

PANAMA – Poteau bashed Panama and Stigler in a pair of slow pitch softball games Monday.

The Lady Pirates (2-2) defeated Stigler, 14-0, and the Lady ‘Backs, 15-2. Poteau hosts McAlester Tuesday while Panama (0-2) hosts Cameron, also Tuesday.

