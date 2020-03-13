Lady Pirates sweep over Vian, Stilwell

STILWELL – Poteau swept both games from Vian and Stilwell in slow pitch softball Thursday.

The Lady Pirates opened with a 3-2 win over Vian in extra innings before Poteau beat Stilwell, 13-7.

Poteau improves to 5-2 and plays in the Broken Bow Bash Monday.

