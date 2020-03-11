Lady Pirates maul McAlester

POTEAU – Poteau scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put away McAlester in a 10-2 win Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates are 3-2 and are in a three-way with Vian at Stilwell Thursday.

